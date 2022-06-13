Strictly bosses ‘hoping to sign up TWO members of Royal Family for 2022 series’

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 bosses are reportedly hoping to sign up two royals for this year’s series.

According to reports, BBC bosses are eyeing up Mike Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor.

Mike, who is married to Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara, has apparently been on show bosses’ radar for some time.

Could Strictly sign up Mike Tindall? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2022

A source has told The Sun: “The team are doing all they can. In the year of the Platinum Jubilee, it has been a real priority.

“It would be an incredible coup to secure a royal.”

Lady Louise is the daughter of the Queen’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Strictly bosses reportedly want Lady Louise on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A rep for Strictly had no comment when approached by ED!.

Charles and Camilla news

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, want to host an episode of Strictly from Buckingham Palace this year.

According to The Sun, the show’s quarter or semi-finals could see the royal broadcast happen.

A source said: “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

“Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

But that’s not all. The report also claimed that Charles and Camilla could even perform a dance.

In addition, the insider added: “Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.”

Strictly is expected to return later this autumn for a brand new series.

Anton Du Beke will return as a judge alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

However, this year, two stars will be missing from the show.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec won’t be on the show as professional dancers after both quitting earlier this year.

Back in March, Aljaž announced he would be leaving the show after nine years.

He said in a statement: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

