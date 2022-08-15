Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling during royal engagements
Royals

Princess Anne celebrates 72nd birthday as royals lead tributes

Happy birthday Princess Anne!

By Entertainment Daily

Princess Anne is celebrating her birthday today and Prince William and Kate Middleton have led tributes.

The Queen‘s only daughter, Princess Anne, turns 72 today (August 15) and well wishes have flooded in.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

A post read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!”

Princess Anne birthday

Meanwhile, the Queen shared a message from the Royal Family’s official Twitter account saying: “Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!”

The message was posted along with a photo of Princess Anne. It shows her smiling, wearing a lilac hat, while attending the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May.

Both accounts also shared their messages on Instagram, as did the official Clarence House account.

Royal fans also joined in, sending birthday messages on social media from all over the world.

Princess Anne and Kate Middleton smile during royal engagement
Kate Middleton and Prince William lead tributes to Princess Anne on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “Happy Birthday! The Princess Royal, ever her father’s daughter – no-nonsense, down-to-earth and relentlessly hardworking. I hope she has a wonderful birthday surrounded by family, friends and horses but knowing her, she will be doing some duties.”

Another said: “Like Her Majesty, an excellent member of the family and a great public servant.”

Someone else wrote: “Happy birthday to The Princess Royal (my 2nd favourite Royal after the Queen). I hope she has the most wonderful day and is actually taking a day off to relax.”

The Princess Royal shares two children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – with her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. She went on to re-marry Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Princess Anne sat in a carriage with Zara Tindall at Ascot
Princess Anne and daughter Zara Tindall arriving at Ascot together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen, 96, and Princess Anne share a close relationship. Exactly a month ago, they shared a rare joint engagement at Thomas Hospice.

The mother and daughter duo opened a new building at the hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Read more: Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have a very short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumbfounding’ first meeting

The Queen looked summery in a light blue floral dress, alongside her signature black shoes and handbag.

Anne also looked as stunning as usual, wearing a striped yellow dress. During the visit, Anne and the Queen met and spoke with staff members.

Her Majesty also unveiled a plaque at the hospice.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lisa Riley frowning on This Morning
Lisa Riley issues stark warning on Twitter as she apologises to fans
Emmerdale bosses need to admit defeat and axe Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)
Emmerdale: Al Chapman exit as new job announced for Michael Wildman?
Louise Redknapp posing for camera and Jamie REdknapp out with wife Frida
Louise Redknapp admits sons’ lives ‘changed’ when ex-husband Jamie remarried
Emmerdale logo and village
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villager brutally attacked by family member?
Mother and son and Rochelle Humes laughing on This Morning today
This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ as shrieking ‘Viking’ children cause chaos in interview
Marriage, BBC drama, stars Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, seen here in character
Marriage on BBC One: 6 questions we have after episode one of Sean Bean and Nicola Walker drama