Princess Anne is celebrating her birthday today and Prince William and Kate Middleton have led tributes.

The Queen‘s only daughter, Princess Anne, turns 72 today (August 15) and well wishes have flooded in.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

A post read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!”

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!🎂 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 15, 2022

Princess Anne birthday

Meanwhile, the Queen shared a message from the Royal Family’s official Twitter account saying: “Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!”

The message was posted along with a photo of Princess Anne. It shows her smiling, wearing a lilac hat, while attending the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May.

Both accounts also shared their messages on Instagram, as did the official Clarence House account.

Royal fans also joined in, sending birthday messages on social media from all over the world.

Kate Middleton and Prince William lead tributes to Princess Anne on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “Happy Birthday! The Princess Royal, ever her father’s daughter – no-nonsense, down-to-earth and relentlessly hardworking. I hope she has a wonderful birthday surrounded by family, friends and horses but knowing her, she will be doing some duties.”

Another said: “Like Her Majesty, an excellent member of the family and a great public servant.”

Someone else wrote: “Happy birthday to The Princess Royal (my 2nd favourite Royal after the Queen). I hope she has the most wonderful day and is actually taking a day off to relax.”

The Princess Royal shares two children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – with her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. She went on to re-marry Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Princess Anne and daughter Zara Tindall arriving at Ascot together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen, 96, and Princess Anne share a close relationship. Exactly a month ago, they shared a rare joint engagement at Thomas Hospice.

The mother and daughter duo opened a new building at the hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Read more: Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have a very short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumbfounding’ first meeting

The Queen looked summery in a light blue floral dress, alongside her signature black shoes and handbag.

Anne also looked as stunning as usual, wearing a striped yellow dress. During the visit, Anne and the Queen met and spoke with staff members.

Her Majesty also unveiled a plaque at the hospice.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.