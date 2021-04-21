Prince William ‘strongly’ believes Harry blindsided the Queen in an ‘insulting and disrespectful way’

Prince William believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “blindsided the Queen” with their exit from the royal family.

Harry flew back to the States ahead of the monarch‘s 95th birthday today (April 21) to be reunited with his pregnant wife and their son Archie.

And, while pictures from Prince Philip’s funeral showed that William and Harry are back on speaking terms, one expert has claimed the rift is not entirely healed.

And a sticking point appears to be just how Harry went about leaving the royal family.

What has happened between Prince William and Harry?

During Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview, he stated that he never “blindsided” the Queen with his decision to step away from the royal family.

He said: “I’ve never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her.”

Asked where this idea came from, he said: “I hazard a guess that it probably could have come from within the institution.”

However, William appears to disagree.

It’s thought he feels “very strongly” that Harry blindsided the Queen in an “insulting and disrespectful way”.

Ahead of the Sandringham Summit last year, Harry and Meghan launched their new website.

And it’s this that reportedly upset William.

So what’s on the website that upset William?

The website set out a blueprint for what they hoped their future would be.

However, the Queen then instructed the couple not to use the term royal going forward.

A statement was quickly issued.

It said: “While there is not any jurisdiction by the monarchy over the use of the word ‘royal’ overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use Sussex Royal or Royal.”

As a result, it’s claimed a senior royal told the Sunday Times: “The content and that it’s online is staggering.”

A source close to William added: “That was it for William. He felt they’d blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way.”

Just what did ‘blindside’ the Queen?

So it could be that the Queen was more blindsided by the website, than the actual exit.

This could be the case, especially if Harry’s Oprah claims are true.

He told the talk show host: “When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father.

“And ‒ before he stopped taking my calls ‒ and he said: ‘Can you put this all in writing what your plan is?’

“He asked me to put it in writing and I put all the specifics in there, even the fact that we were planning out putting the announcement out on January 7.”

