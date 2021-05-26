Prince William returned to St Andrews today (Wednesday May 26) with his wife Kate Middleton – which is where they first met while at university.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a land yacht race on West Sands Beach.

And footage showed William gaining an advantage on his wife with some sharp steering as they went round a bend!

Kate and Prince William visited St Andrews (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why were Kate Middleton and Prince William in go karts in St Andrews?

The Cambridges clambered into the wind-powered vehicles as they learned more about Fife Young Carers.

The charity helps young carers by providing a range of outdoor activities and trips to help them with their wellbeing.

Hello St Andrews! Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting ⛵ pic.twitter.com/LXTPEQ5GVi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

According to reports, the wind lifted Kate’s back wheel at one point.

But despite the unexpected lift, she continued racing with a big smile on her face.

Kate getting adventurous (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are Kate and William in Scotland?

The couple travelled to St Andrews as part of their week-long tour of Scotland.

They are expected to return to London tomorrow (Thursday May 27).

West Sands Beach is just a mile from the University of St Andrews, where they met twenty years ago.

William and Kate looked happier than ever in St Andrews (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate and Wills meet?

According to reports, the pair were both residents of St Salvator’s Hall when they were students.

So the story goes, William first noticed Kate at a charity fashion show in 2002.

Kate wore a lacy dress to swan down the catwalk – but this morning she wrapped up in a Barbour jacket!

According to MailOnline, Kate also wore Chloe boots and Campbell’s of Beauly Fairisle Jumper for the engagement.

Thank you to everyone who came out and met us in Orkney pic.twitter.com/zZ6ITWBT1t — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

During their time in Scotland, Kate and William have also travelled to Orkney – and were tickled by a young boy asking Kate whether she is a prince or a princess. The Cambridges also opened the new Balfour hospital in Kirkwall.

They’ve also helped prepare meals for vulnerable families with Sikh Sanjog. And the couple also visited a renewable energy turbine that combats climate change.

Kate Middleton and Prince William met patients in Kirkwall (Credit: Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Furthermore, Kate also drew comparisons to Princess Diana earlier in the week. That’s because she wore a blue outfit similar to one worn by the Princess of Wales in Scotland in 1992.

