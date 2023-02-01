Prince William ‘wants to punch Harry’s lights out’, Piers Morgan claims

Prince William ‘wants to punch his brother Prince Harry’, Piers Morgan claims.

February may have arrived. But when it comes to matters concerning Harry, it seems panto season is still in full swing.

That’s because social media users were split over ex GMB co-host Piers’ words.

And the 56-year-old broadcaster also pondered whether the heir to the throne could even smack his sibling at their father’s Coronation.

Piers Morgan told his viewers he believes Prince William ‘wants to hit’ Prince Harry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Prince William wants to punch Prince Harry’

According to former newspaper journalist Piers, he has it on good authority William would like to strike his younger brother.

Piers made the claims during a recent episode of Uncensored.

He said to guest on his show: “William wants to punch Harry’s lights out, I was told the other day.

“Literally wants to punch his lights out.”

Piers also considered an imagined scenario on his part where he suggested Prince William may do so as King Charles is being crowned at Westminster Abbey.

What happens if he sees him at the Coronation and decides ‘now’s the moment’?

“What happens if he sees him at the Coronation and decides ‘now’s the moment’?” the former ITV presenter went on.

“The heir to the throne, punching his brother in the head,” he described the situation playing out in his mind.

Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts on Prince Harry yet again (Credit: YouTube)

‘They should cut him off’

Moments later, Piers suggested Harry should be booted out of the royal family for good.

“I think, honestly, they should cut him off,” Piers continued.

“Bang. Done. Gone. You stay in Montecito, you’re not part of this any more.

“You don’t get the good stuff – you don’t get the trinkets from the institution you’ve been trashing.”

King Charles will have his Coronation in May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Twitter reacted

Social media respondents were split over a post containing a clip of Piers’ claims.

“Exactly Piers, you leave the job you don’t get to keep the parking space!” one supporter suggested.

Another, making use of a boxing glove emoji, wrote: “I actually had a dream he did that!”

Many others, however, were more interested in who Piers’ source might be.

“William wants to punch Harry’s lights out, I was told the other day,” says Piers Morgan. But should the Royal Family put on a united front for Charles’ coronation?@piersmorgan | @PetronellaWyatt | @katienicholl | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/p5aom0tde4 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 31, 2023

Others on Twitter took issue with how he phrased his remarks, other dismissed them, and others took a swipe at his viewership.

“Told? Who told you Piers? Read your comment again because EVERY word vindicates EVERYTHING Harry has said,” argued someone.

Another rebutted his points: “Dude, they don’t want the trinkets. They have their own trinkets.”

And someone else quipped: “Piers Morgan Unwatched.”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Harry for comment.

