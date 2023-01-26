Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to face him in a “one-on-one” showdown, he has revealed.

The broadcaster also branded the Duke of Sussex “deluded” as he issued the royal couple with a warning recently.

Piers famously lost his job at GMB over comments he made about Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan wants showdown with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Piers has once again demanded a face-to-face interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 57-year-old’s latest demand for the Sussexes to face him came during a recent podcast appearance.

During a chat on Spencer Matthews’ Big Fish podcast, Piers revealed he would entertain the idea of interviewing the royal couple.

He believes now is the time for them all to come together and voice their opinions.

“I do think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be great for them and for me,” he said.

“I think that would be one of those meetings of minds where we could get it off our chest and move on,” he added.

Piers took aim at the Sussexes (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan takes aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Of course, Piers couldn’t help but take a pop at the royal couple too.

His little dig came when he was asked whether Harry realised the damage he had caused to his family.

“No. I think he’s completely deluded, completely deluded, very manipulated,” Piers responded.

I think he’s completely deluded.

He then continued, saying: “I mean, they’re as bad as each other, to be honest with you.

“I think that he genuinely believes he can do all this,” he added.

Will Harry and Meghan reconcile with the Royal Family? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes given added incentive to heal royal rift?

Piers’ demand comes after it was revealed that Meghan and Harry had an “added incentive” to heal the royal rift.

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Harry and Meghan have a close bond with Eugenie and her husband – and her pregnancy could spur them on to return to the UK for Charles’ coronation.

Speaking to the Mirror, a royal expert said: “Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage.

“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”

