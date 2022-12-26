According to the latest royal news, Prince William could be set to “rock the monarchy”.

With King Charles taking over from the Queen following her death, things are already very different in the royal family.

However, it looks like those changes are only set to continue and go in further.

Astrology expert Jessica Adams has claimed that William has some major plans to shake things up within the monarchy.

Prince William hopes to modernise the royal family, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splashews)

Prince William latest: Duke to make ‘changes’ to the monarchy?

She claimed to the Express that William and Kate’s trip to the Caribbean last March “shocked” the heir to the throne after he witnessed the protests.

And she went on to predict: “William will again be confronted with the possibility of his family paying reparations to Commonwealth citizens affected by the historic slave trade. But will he act?”

Jessica went on to allege that William has lots of ideas that could prove divisive among others within The Firm.

She believes that William will make attempts to modernise the royal family – at whatever cost.

“Diana’s first-born son has big decisions to make about taxation, slave trade reparation, and the inheritance income of all family members, as well as their use of their titles and position, to generate revenue,” she continued.

“He was born to do it and will spend the next four to five years completing this task.”

Elsewhere, in the next few years, Jessica predicted that the changes are likely to cause some instability within the royal family.

She has predicted “huge shocks” coming “between now and 2026”.

She pondered whether William will decide to “help to reconstruct what was there, or walk away and start again”.

Prince William could make some shocking changes over the next few years (Credit: Splashnews)

William ‘sickened’ by latest documentary

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough few weeks for Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit headlines around the world following the release of their controversial Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess came under fierce criticism from royalists for painting an unflattering portrayal of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As a result, it’s been claimed that William and Kate were sadly left “sickened” by the show’s full-length trailer.

In it, Harry said: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. But they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

“I’ve heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video,” said royal expert Richard Eden as reported in the Daily Mail.

“This documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan. Yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine in the one-minute trailer.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of nerves in the palaces,” Richard concluded.

Read more: Piers Morgan demands King Charles should strip ‘poisonous rats’ Harry and Meghan of titles

So what do you think of the latest news about Prince William? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.