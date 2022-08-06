News reports predict Prince William will be branded the “people’s King” due to his late mother’s ‘influence’.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, royal expert Grant Harrold explained that thanks to his late mother Princess Diana, Prince William, 40, is a “people person”.

Grant told the magazine: “I really think William is a people’s person. The Queen is as well but he’s a real people’s person as you can see through his interactions, hugs and even how he’s spoken out about caring for people’s mental health and homelessness.

“He seems like he will be a King of the people. While his mother was the people’s princess, I think William will be a King of the people’s hearts.”

Prince William was spotted selling the Big Issue Magazine this year (Credit: Intelligent Sanctuary)

He added: “I don’t think he’ll be a King who’s simply seen as being the head of the country, I think he’ll be a King for the people and he will look out and care for the country rather than look over them. It’s one of the big attributes I think he got from his mother.”

Princess Diana was known for her compassion, philanthropic work and being the people’s princess.

Speaking about how William was influenced, Grant added that William would’ve seen his mother interact with people and “known what a difference it makes to go up to people and give them a hug, to hold their hand or to talk to them on a one-to-one level”.

He added that whether it’s “intentional or not”, William’s monarchy will be a “reflection of how he was brought up”.

Princess Diana sadly died in a car crash in August 1997.

Diana’s driver Henri Paul and partner Dodi Fayed also lost their lives in the crash. However her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived.

Princess Diana was known for her compassion for people (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William is the second-in-line to the throne

The Duke of Cambridge is the second-in-line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, 73.

Prince William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 96, has been on the throne since 1952.

