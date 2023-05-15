Prince William delights fans with big announcement after King’s coronation: ‘No one guessed!’

Prince William has delighted fans with exciting news after the King’s coronation as one royal confessed that “no one guessed” the big announcement.

On the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram, they announced exciting news about the Earthshot Prize. The prize was launched in 2020 by Prince William and David Attenborough, and awards five winners each year for their contributions to the environment and the planet.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William announces big news

In a new Instagram post, William and Kate shared a video captioned: “Introducing #EarthshotSingapore2023. 31 November 2023, celebrating fifteen incredible finalists and this year’s winners. The first ever Earthshot Week.”

The video showed the sights of Singapore as Prince William said: “It’s incredible what we humans can build. We often forget that it comes with a cost. We can create a different future, a better future. But only if we reach for it now.”

The official Earthshot Prize website shared: “In November 2023, in partnership with Temasek Trust, Temasek, GenZero and Conservation International, The Earthshot Prize is heading to Singapore to spotlight the environmental creativity and innovation of Southeast Asia. The week will culminate in our annual Awards evening on Tuesday, November 7 when we will celebrate the incredible work of this year’s Finalists and reveal the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize for 2023.”

The five winners of The Earthshot Prize 2023 will be awarded a massive £1 million to help scale their environmental solutions. The ceremony will also feature performances by world-renowned musicians and artists.

Royal fans react

Royal fans shared their excitement over Prince William’s big announcement. One fan wrote: “Cheers to the Prince and Princess of Wales. They know duty. And they are class.” Another fan added: “No one guessed Singapore! This is so exciting!” A third person said: “Can’t wait to hear about the finalists and their projects! Earthshot is so positive, it’s a joy to follow.”

Cheers to the Prince and Princess of Wales. They know duty. And they are class.

A fourth person added: “The Waleses, this is such an existential level important project, thank you for shining light onto the issue.” A fifth fan wrote: “I never thought that the event will be held in Singapore. Very excited!”

Prince William and Kate at last year’s Earthshot Prize Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate could spark ‘tension’ with King Charles

In other Prince William and Kate news, the Waleses have been warned they may spark “tension” with King Charles amid claims they’re “very keen to do things their own way”. Gordon Rayner from The Telegraph warned: “The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the royal family.”

He also claimed that William and Kate aren’t too keen to spend time away from their children on foreign tours. He added that the royal couple are unlikely to follow the “tick-box” set out by King Charles.

