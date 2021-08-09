Prince William and Kate Middleton are the ‘best thing to happen’ to the Royal Family, a photographer has said.

Photographer Kent Gavin has had a long relationship with the royals that dates back decades.

He followed the late Prince Philip around the globe for thirty years and also built a close rapport with Princess Diana, photographing her wedding and Prince William‘s christening.

William and Kate are ‘the best thing to happen to the royal family, a photographer says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘so upset’ by ‘rudeness’ of people mocking Prince George, royal expert claims

However, he has now revealed his feelings towards some of the younger royals.

William and Kate are ‘best thing’ to happen to monarchy

Speaking to Insider, he explained how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are vital for representing the modern monarchy.

He believes they are “totally different” from their predecessors.

“Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way,” Mr Gavin explained. “They’re great.”

Kent Gavin says the monarchy is in “good hands” with William and Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s the best thing the royal family could have,” he explained before adding that the monarchy “is in good hands with those two, and the little ones as well”.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton whisk children to Isles of Scilly on family holiday

He continued: “Whether the institution will last as long as it has, I think it will. But time will tell.”

But he also said that he didn’t think William, Harry, or their wives could live up to the energy Princess Diana brought to the monarchy.

“There will never be another Diana,” he said.

The couple with their children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, William and family recently enjoyed Isle of Scilly break

Meanwhile, Kate and William reportedly recently took their children to the Isle of Scilly for a staycation break for the second year running.

The Duke and Duchess holidayed on the island with George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three.

The were seen riding bikes around Tresco Island, which they also visited last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.