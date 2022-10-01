Prince William has reportedly instructed staff there is one specific thing they are not to do around his three children.

It has previously been claimed the new Prince of Wales is a “hands-on” dad and balances fatherly duties with his royal ones.

Insiders have indicated Prince William tries to ensure either he or his wife Kate Middleton are involved in the school run.

A source reportedly said in August: “[Prince William] acknowledges his significant duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be worked around his role as a hands-on father.”

Additionally, while it is to be expected that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not have a typical upbringing, their parents hope to ensure the children are not overwhelmed by their unique situation.

Prince William wants staff to be ‘casual’ around his children at home (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘rules concerning children’

According to reports, William – who is also Duke of Cambridge, Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay – aims for a casual home environment.

That’s in terms of courtiers’ appearance, rather than rules for the children.

Author Valentine Low claims that staff are instructed to not wear suits in the royal residence.

He cites a staff member in Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

Mr Low writes about William: “He wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings, or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits].”

The rule apparently began with ‘casual Fridays’. But it is suggested that has now been extended to every day of the week.

This is where my family lives.

And so staff dress down unless official business is occurring.

“This is where my family lives,” William is quoted as telling staff.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children together (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate have rules for their kids

Further claims about how the Waleses’ approach parenting were made in the summer of 2020.

A source told The Sun that George, Charlotte and Louis are not permitted to bawl at one another.

They claimed: “Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children. Any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.”

Nonetheless it was also reported William and Kate do their utmost not to be too strict.

The source added: “It is a military operation. But you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm.”

