Prince William ‘keen to do school run as he works royal duties around being a father’

It has been claimed that Prince William wants to be a ‘hands-on father’ in a way that his father, Prince Charles, never was.

This includes taking his children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to and from their new school.

A source told The Sun: “Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run.”

Prince William is determined to work his royal duties around being a father (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William news

A royal insider revealed that “William has forgiven his father and relations between them are stronger than they have been in some time, but he has been abundantly clear to all that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child”.

Far too often, his father chose his duties over being a dad.

“He acknowledges his significant duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be worked around his role as a hands-on father,” the insider continued.

“So, for example, when timing engagements, wherever possible, school pick-up times will be factored in, so either he or the Duchess can be there to pick up the children.”

Cambridges’ move to Windsor

Prince William and Kate are moving their family to a small cottage in Windsor this September.

The children, George, Charlotte and Louis will all attend Lambrook school together.

The royal couple will move into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor this month (Credit: Cover Images)

Lambrook school is said only to be a 15-minute car journey away from their new residence Adelaide Cottage.

The family previously resided in Kensington Palace in London but have decided to provide their children with a ‘normal’ childhood.

The move also means they will be closer to the Queen‘s permanent residence of Windsor Castle.

Another insider confirmed: “Their office will remain there [Kensington Palace] – private office, press office, the lot. They expect to be in London a great deal still. How many days is yet to be decided.”

