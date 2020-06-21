Prince William beams with George, Charlotte and Louis in new photo to mark birthday and Father's Day

A new photo of Prince William and his three children has been released to mark his birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge turns 38 today (June 21) and is also celebrating Father's Day.

The photo shows William cuddling Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a swing.

The post read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.

"The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

Fans gushed over the beautiful family photo.

One person commented: "Such a beautiful photo! Well done to the lovely and very talented Catherine!"

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday HRH Prince William. What a lovely family."

A third added: "Prince William looks so happy! Fatherhood suits him."

Charlotte's resemblance to Diana

Others thought Charlotte, five, is the spitting image of William's late mother, Princess Diana.

One said: "Princess Charlotte's smile looks so much like Princess Diana's. What a beautiful photo."

Another wrote: "Charlotte resembles Princess Diana in this picture. It's the first time I've seen a resemblance."

Earlier this week, a royal expert claimed William's birthday will be "tinged with sadness" because Diana won't be there to celebrate with him.

Expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine: "William misses his mother. It must be emotional for him that she’s not here to share this.

"She’s still a significant part of his life so inevitably, on his birthday, his thoughts will be with her."

Meanwhile, William is also facing spending Father's Day away from his dad, Prince Charles, because of lockdown.

Katie claimed William has grown closer to Charles after having a 'positive mind shift' about becoming King.

She added: "I would think it’s very upsetting for William knowing that it pains his father not to see them."

