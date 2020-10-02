Prince William and Prince Harry‘s alleged feud is worse than anyone thinks, says a top royal biographer.

Robert Lacey’s upcoming book Battle of Brothers explores the supposed rift between the pair.

And excerpts reveal that Robert regards their apparent falling out as ‘as dangerous of the Abdication’ of Edward VIII.

Robert claims that Harry, 36, and William, 38, fell out after Meghan Markle entered the picture.

Robert Lacey asserts the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is very much real (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are Prince William and Prince Harry in a ‘feud’?

He alleges that her headstrong personality caused problems within the family.

In an interview with the Mail Online, he says that the feud is indeed quite bad.

He said: “Actually it’s worse than anyone thinks.”

He then added: “If this breach between the brothers is not healed it will come to stand with the Abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.”

Robert thinks Meghan or Harry helped the authors of Finding Freedom (Credit: SplashNews)

What else did Robert Lacey say?

What’s more, he says he is almost certain that both Harry and Meghan helped the authors of Finding Freedom.

The bestselling book, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, raised eyebrows upon its publication.

Readers questioned how they had such personal information on the former senior royals.

Robert said: “Well, put it this way, there are some descriptions that could only have come from the lips of Harry or Meghan.”

Although rumours have been abound for the past year about a feud – Prince William has yet to comment.

Prince Harry confirmed that he and William have ‘drifted apart’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Harry said about his brother William?

However, Prince Harry let his feelings known during his ITV documentary.

On Harry & Meghan: An African Journey he told Tom Bradby that he and William had drifted apart.

Harry said: “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under… stuff happens.

“But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.

Will Meghan and Harry return to the UK for Christmas? (Credit: SplashNews)

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me… We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside in California.

But it is being reported that they may return to the UK this Christmas.

Here they are expected to spend Christmas with The Queen and Prince Philip.

Traditionally, Prince William and his family also attend the family Christmas celebrations.

Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey is out on 15th October at booksellers nationwide.

*ED has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

