Prince Philip is reportedly ‘very disappointed’ with Meghan Markle.

A royal expert says the Prince, 99, is upset that Duchess, 39, is apparently ‘not supporting the monarchy’.

Speaking on Sky News, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that Philip is ‘very, very disappointed’.

She said he felt like he gave up much of his navy career for the sake of his wife, The Queen.

Here, she said: “I think he’s very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy.

Prince Philip is allegedly disappointed with Meghan Markle’s actions (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Prince Philip ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle?

“And why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?

“As he used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together.

“He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice.”

She added that Prince Philip fled Sandringham Estate before The Queen’s summit with Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

Ingrid continued: “Of course, it irritates him hugely.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in March (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Meghan and Harry come home for Christmas?

“And when they had the Sandringham Summit, Prince Philip was seen leaving the house very swiftly before they all arrived.

“He simply doesn’t want to get involved anymore.”

These claims come just days after a source told Vanity Fair that Meghan and Harry may return to the UK for Christmas.

However, the source said they are considering returning to the UK to spend Christmas with The Queen and Prince Philip.

The source said: “Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when.

Prince Philip gave up much to serve The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

“But they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and great-grandfather Prince Philip in particular.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties in March.

They have since relocated to Santa Barbara, California.

Here they purchased a sprawling £11 million estate.

So far they have signed a huge production deal with Netflix.

And they have been photographed at various charity events.

*ED has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

