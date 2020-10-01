The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has praised Ashley Banjo over Diversity’s controversial Black Lives Matter routine on Britain’s Got Talent.

Diversity sparked thousands of complaints to Ofcom in September. Their dance routine referenced the BLM movement and the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Speaking in a join interview with Meghan Markle this week, the Duke praised the BGT judge over the “amazing” performance.

He and the Duchess, he said, spoke with Ashley “straight after” amid the backlash.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Ashley Banjo ‘straight after’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry say about Ashley Banjo?

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Prince Harry said: “We spoke to Ashley Banjo a few weeks ago, straight after the Britain’s Got Talent situation. And that in itself, I am sure even me talking about it will be controversial, but the reality of it is he and his team of guys put on the most amazing display.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans divided as they ‘plan to return to UK for Christmas’

“We had such a good chat with Ashley. He was really strong, he felt great about it, but at the same time he was concerned because of the reaction.”

Ofcom ruled that it did not need to investigate the routine (Credit: ITV)

Surprise over BGT Ofcom complaints

Harry also expressed his “surprise” at the number of BGT viewers who complained to Ofcom.

He said: “It was a real surprise that there was what? 1,100 complaints after the show and then three days of hype it became 20 or 25,000.”

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take new steps to tackle structural racism in the UK.

We had such a good chat with Ashley. He was really strong, he felt great about it.

Today (Thursday, October 1) is the first day of Black History Month. And the couple have issued a plea to the people of Britain to do their part in fighting racism.

They said in the interview with the Evening Standard that while structural racism exists, generations of young people of color will not be starting their lives “with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are calling for Brits to take action against structural racism (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan slams Sussexes’ ‘equality lecture’

Piers Morgan, a vocal critic of the couple, was among those to slam their call to action.

On Twitter, the Good Morning Britain presenter branded them “privileged renegades” and said, sarcastically, that Brits will probably be “very grateful” for the Sussexes’ “equality lecture”.

Read more: Meghan Markle loses next stage in lawsuit against paper over letter to dad

He tweeted: “I’m sure the people of Britain will be very grateful for the equality lecture from a pair of structurally privileged renegade royals from their Californian mansion…”

Are you a fan of the Sussexes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.