Prince William and Kate leave royal fans gushing with dance moves on tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton left royal fans in a frenzy as they showed off their dance moves on their Caribbean tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean to mark the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Over the weekend, the couple kicked off the tour in Belize and met with locals.

William showed off his moves and fans couldn’t get enough (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William and Kate on tour

William and Kate first met with a local called Julio, who is a master in chocolate making.

He gave the royal couple a tour of his and his family’s cocoa plantation farm in southern Belize.

Later, William and Kate visited and spent time with the Garifuna community in the Hopkins village.

The couple were seen dancing with the locals to traditional music.

During the visit, they also tried the local food and helped plant a tree.

What did Kate and William say?

On the duke and duchess’ Instagram account, a video montage was shared showing the couple dancing and taking part in other activities.

It was captioned: “Wow! What a welcome.

Kate looked radiant on the tour visit (Credit: YouTube)

“It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins.

“Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”

In the clip, William was seen dancing and wiggling his hips with a local and fans couldn’t get enough.

One person said: “Great dancing Prince William,” followed by a fire emoji.

In addition, another wrote: “Look at William dancing – what a star.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Love the Cambridges enjoying their time in Belize. Great to see them loosen up a bit.”

Kate also joined in on the dancing and royal fans on Twitter loved the footage.

One tweeted: “It was such a beautiful engagement, full of local culture! I absolutely loved to see you two dancing.”

Another said: “What fun to watch the Duke and Duchess dancing.”

