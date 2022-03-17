Duchess Kate stuns in green as she and Prince William attend St Patrick’s Day parade

Duchess Kate dressed to impress as she attended a St Patrick’s Day parade in £3,200 green coat earlier today (March 17).

The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince William as they visited the Irish Guards in Aldershot.

The couple were able to attend the event for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Prince William, a Colonel for the regiment, wore uniform for the occasion, Kate stunned as she donned Ireland’s national colour.

Kate Middleton and Prince William turned out for St Patrick’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate’s St Patrick’s Day parade outfit

Both Kate and William looked immaculate as they visited Mons Barracks in Hampshire this morning.

According to reports, Kate wore a teal belted coat by Laura Green London.

She matched it with a hat in a similar shade by Lock & Co.

And visible on her lapel was a gold shamrock brooch. Kate also wore emerald green earrings and her hair was arranged elegantly into an updo.

William, meanwhile, had a sprig of shamrock attached to his cap.

Kate cut a very fashionable figure, as usual (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened during the Cambridges’ visit?

The Cambridges themselves presented shamrock to the officers and guards during their visit.

Those officers in turn distribute it through the other ranks.

Presenting shamrock is a custom that began with Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII, in 1901.

Both Kate and Prince William were photographed beaming at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen Mother also performed the role previously, with Princess Anne contributing, too.

However, since 2012, Kate has assumed responsibility for doing so.

Kate Middleton receives a bouquet of flowers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate was also tasked with presenting shamrock to the Irish Wolfhound regimental mascot.

She also petted the two-year-old dog, named Turlogh Mor but also known as Seamus.

Kate was also pictured kneeling as she received a bouquet of flowers from children of the Irish Guards.

How did royal fans react?

Royal fans were delighted to see the popular couple out and about together and flooded their Twitter post with green hearts and shamrock emojis.

“Beautiful pictures,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “Such lovely pictures.”

“Such elegance,” said a third.

Another added: “So wonderful to see you again today. Happy St Patrick’s Day.”

“What a great parade and engagement! Happy St Patrick’s Day!” said another.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day!” another wished the royal couple.

