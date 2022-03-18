Duchess Kate and Prince William’s tour of the Caribbean brings disappointing news for royal fans

Prince William and Duchess Kate have announced that they will be going on a Caribbean tour in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off tomorrow (March 19) in what will be their first joint overseas tour since the start of the pandemic.

However, there’s disappointment for those hoping to see the couple’s children – George, Charlotte and Louis – in the Caribbean with them.

It’s said the pair will be leaving the trio at home.

Prince William and Duchess Kate: Caribbean tour

Last month Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Kate will be going on their first joint tour since the start of the pandemic.

They will be visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas from March 19 to 26 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The pair are really looking forward to it and have asked to meet as many local people as possible.

They even announced the exciting news on their Twitter account.

They said: “We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas next month as we mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”

What will they be doing on their Caribbean tour?

Starting in Belize, the couple will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community.

They will also be exploring the country’s biodiversity.

Next, the royals will head over to Jamaica.

There, the pair will spend time with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate Jamaica’s greatest musicians, including Bob Marley.

Prince William and Kate will then end the tour in the Bahamas.

This is where they will spend time communities across a number of islands and attend the Junkanoo parade.

Where will the royal children be staying?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all likely to stay at home with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Although the eldest two siblings have already accompanied their parents on a number of tours before, they will be staying behind in the UK.

This is because of the children’s school and nursery timetables.

However, while royal fans will doubtless understand, there’s sure to be disappointment at the family’s most-loved trio of youngsters not attending the tour.

Plan it in school holidays next time, folks!

