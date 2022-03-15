Kate Middleton’s ‘crippling fear’ before joining Royal Family

Kate Middleton once had a “crippling fear” which she struggled with when she married Prince William, a royal expert claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a fear of public speaking and had a lot to learn when she joined the Royal Family.

Camilla Tominey previously revealed that Kate was “intrinsically quite shy” during a BBC podcast, Images of Diana.

Kate Middleton’s ‘crippling fear’

Camilla said on the podcast in 2017: “I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because I think she’s intrinsically quite shy.

“I think she could give herself more credit by speaking more.

“She’s had this crippling fear of public speaking. Which Arthur [Edwards, royal photographer] and I have seen first hand — and the rest of the people in the press pack — when she has had to address crowds that she needs to get over.”

She added: “Because if the royals are to be modern and very 21st century, princesses need to be heard as well as seen.”

Kate has become a firm favourite among royal fans after marrying William in 2011.

Last year, a royal photographer said Kate and William are the “best thing to happen to the Royal Family”.

Kent Gavin told Insider: “Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way. They’re great.

“It’s the best thing the royal family could have. Whether the institution will last as long as it has, I think it will. But time will tell.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were recently seen out with Prince Charles and Camilla.

The senior royals attended the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen pulled out of attending as it’s reported she’s been having mobility issues.

