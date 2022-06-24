Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s outfit choices for the unveiling of their official portrait were ‘significant’, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had an incredible painting made by artist Jamie Coreth.

It’s currently on show in the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge and the couple paid it a visit yesterday (June 23).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at their unveiling (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William and Kate latest

But apparently, the outfit choices they made for the visit were no accident and expert Darren Stanton has analysed their body language during their appearance.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren believes the pair are most at ease when in a casual environment. He thinks that the royal couple seemed to come across ‘hesitant and nervous’ while the portrait was being unveiled.

But when they were interacting with locals, later on, they seemed “far more relaxed”.

He also thinks that Kate is more confident than William, who he feels holds back when engaging with the public.

Read more: Prince William and Kate melt fans’ hearts with their behaviour during royal engagement

Speaking about their outfits, Darren said: “The first significant thing that strikes me about Kate during the portrait unveiling is the colour she has chosen to wear.

The couple chat with local schoolchildren (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and William portrait

“Her go-to power colours are blue and red, but here she’s chosen a softer, purple shade.

“Purple is a more spiritual colour and psychologically is the colour of communication.

“Kate wears this when she wants to connect with other people and deflect attention away from herself.”

At the unveiling, Kate can be seen wearing a lilac patterned dress with a baby blue jacket. Her gorgeous brunette locks hang loose around her shoulders. William went down the slightly more formal route.

Darren added: “William was, of course, in his trademark suit again, but you’ll notice he was not wearing a tie.

“Like Kate, this more informal and casual look signifies his willingness to appear approachable and connect with others.”

Artist Jamie Coreth painted the couple (Credit: YouTube)

The painting itself shows Kate wearing a regal-looking metallic green dress, while William looks smart in a suit. Kate has her body facing towards William, while her head is turned, looking away.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

Fans thought the portrait was beautiful. But many couldn’t help but compare William’s pose to James Bond, while others suggested he looked like a male model!

What do you think of the portrait? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.