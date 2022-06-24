Prince William and Kate melt fans’ hearts with their behaviour during royal engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s fans have praised the pair for their latest heartwarming charity work.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram on Thursday to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Kate and William took part in the special week by visiting some incredibly brave children and spending their time at a hospice.

They shared a heartwarming video of their visit on Instagram and paid tribute to the children and their parents.

“We returned to @eachhospices today and we’re always reminded of the inspiring resilience of the children being looked after here, the incredible strength of their families and the unwavering support of staff members,” read the caption.

“This #ChildrensHospiceWeek it was lovely to join in some activities and spend some time with you all.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been busy this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate latest

In the video, Kate is seen lending her hand for one of the children to paint on it.

Meanwhile, William also took part in some of the painting with the kids.

Royal fans rushed to comment and thank the pair for their dedicated work to the charity.

Read more: Prince William’s 40th: Prince Louis would’ve been ‘in his element’, expert claims

“I absolutely LOVE how much they focus on children,” gushed one follower. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch them use their energy to bring light to all these children’s causes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

In addition, a second replied: “Oh that’s brought tears to my eyes… so wonderful… so kind and caring!”

“Such a wonderful work from EACH,” wrote a third fan. “And seeing the Duchess as their patron is wonderful as well. Her commitment to supporting their causes and initiatives is amazing.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked the Duke’s birthday this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth replied: “You and the Duke of Cambridge are so amazing, your work shows that you are at the service of your country and who you represent.”

Read more: McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast: Who guest stars in Belvedere on ITV1?

Meanwhile this week, Prince William recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

As a result, Royal Family members took to social media to pay their tributes as well as fans.

Responding to all the well wishes, William told his followers on Twitter: “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.