Prince William and Kate Middleton drove a tractor today (Tuesday April 27) on a royal visit to a farm in County Durham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pulled on their wellies but the adventurous Kate decided that walking around the farm wasn’t enough.

She climbed up into a tractor and gave it a spin.

And fans loved seeing a down-to-earth side to both William and Kate.

William and Kate were all smiles on their farm tour (Credit: YouTube)

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton get up to on the farm today?

The Duke and Duchess travelled to Manor Farm, Little Stainton, near Darlington in the northeast county.

While they smiled and giggled with owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman, they were shown around cattle, calving and lambing sheds.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary marked by BBC special show

The 38-year-old Duke looked relaxed in a green puffer jacket, black jeans and sturdy boots.

His wife, Kate, also rocked country chic, wearing a waist-length green wax jacket, leggings and knee-high waterproof boots.

Kate had a go behind the wheel (Credit: YouTube)

Kate also had a go on the tractor…

During their tour, the Prince climbed up into the tractor and, wearing a face covering, took it for a spin around the field.

Watching on was Kate, who giggled as she saw the tractor trundle off into the distance.

But not content to let her husband have all the fun, she also climbed in and took the tractor for a short drive.

Later in the video, Kate was seen playing with the farm’s children and one of the lambs.

Kate played with the children and the lambs (Credit: YouTube)

How did fans react?

It didn’t take long for royal fans to praise the couple for their relaxed demeanour.

One fan wrote: “They are so down to earth.

“Prince William was probably not too impressed driving a tractor after flying helicopter. Really nice to see both of them in the countryside.”

Another said: “Dutiful couple; not looking for glitz and glamour only faithful to their people from all walks of life.”

Read more: Kate Middleton news: Duchess ‘should be the next Queen,’ says uncle

A third commented: “Love this. Catherine and William are remarkable. They just carry on with their work. No drama.”

Finally, one fan wrote: “I love this couple. Always focused on the people.

“They make it look easy and fun but it’s still hard work overall.”