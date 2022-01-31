Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a move to Berkshire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently split their time between Kensington Palace and Amner Hall in Norfolk.

But according to recent reports, the couple are looking to move their brood.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving to Berkshire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton moving to Berkshire?

It’s claimed that William and Kate believe Berkshire is “the perfect place” for their family.

The royal couple are parents to children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

According to The Telegraph, they have their eyes on Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed house.

The property – owned by the Crown Estate – is also closer to the Queen and Kate’s parents in Bucklebury.

However, the relocation has reportedly caused “aghast” within William and Kate’s inner circle.

This is because many don’t consider Berkshire as the “proper countryside”.

William and Kate’s three children will join them in the move (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the outlet: “People can be very snotty about that area west of London, but that mainly comes out of ignorance.”

Meanwhile, Lavender Green Flowers founder Sue Barnes said the move makes “sense”.

She told the publication: “If you’re a working Royal, what people regard as ‘real country’ is not going to fit.”

There’s no better area for the Cambridge’s

In addition, Sue shared: “I’d say that there’s no better area for the Cambridge’s.”

ED! has approached a representative for William and Kate for comment.

Kate’s family live close to Berkshire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate takes on Prince Harry’s role

Meanwhile, Kate will reportedly take over from Prince Harry as the patron of the English Rugby Union.

A statement announcing her new role is said to be released “imminently”, according to the Daily Mail.

The move will mark the first royal duty of Prince Harry’s to be reassigned.

The Duke of Sussex previously stepped down from royal life with Meghan Markle in 2020, with his patronage roles only just being reassigned.

