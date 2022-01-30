Kate Middleton has trumped Meghan Markle amid news that American voters prefer the Duchess of Cambridge.

Whilst Meghan currently resides in the US, she hasn’t proved a popular hit with voters in a recent poll. The Duchess of Sussex earned less than a third of the vote.

Meghan didn’t do so well with voters, as only 31 per cent chose her over Kate. (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate Middleton news: Duchess of Cambridge trumps Meghan in new poll

Kate proved very popular in the poll, according to The Sun.

She nabbed 68.2% of the vote, compared to just 31% for Meghan.

The reason for Meghan dropping in popularity is thought to be her tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Why is Kate more popular than Meghan?

Kate has sailed to the top of the popularity contestant, and experts think they might know why.

American royal commentator Christopher Andersen said: “Kate has become an even bigger superstar without ever setting foot here.

“She embodies everything Americans expect in a princess destined to become Queen — beauty, grace, regal bearing and the ability to connect.”

“Whatever royal scandal is making headlines, the Duchess of Cambridge sails above it all.”

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “Meghan wanted to be the Queen of America. But she’s never been less popular.”

Kate Middleton has won over fans in the US (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate and William to tour America

Things are predicted to worsen for the Duchess of Sussex later this year, when Prince William and Kate will make their first trip to the US since 2014.

They don’t want the Cambridges coming onto their turf and stealing their thunder.

The royal tour is thought to be a worry for Prince Harry and Meghan, according to a whistleblower in a report in Australian mag New Idea.

The source said: “They don’t want the Cambridges coming onto their turf and stealing their thunder.

“They’ve made a lot of noise about their own philanthropic endeavours, but nothing compares so far to the success of William’s new Earthshot initiative.”

Kate and Meghan were previously close at the beginning of their friendship, however, the pair have been noticeably strained in recent years.

With Meghan and Harry announcing their stepping down from the royal family, in 2020 rumours began to emerge that the royal figureheads were fighting.

However, it now appears they are on much better terms, with news of a possible Netflix show in the works.

