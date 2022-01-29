Kate Middleton is set to take over from Prince Harry as the patron of the English Rugby Union, new reports suggest.

It will be the first of his royal duties to be reassigned.

And the role will see her going head to head against her husband Prince William, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

What’s been said about the new role for Kate Middleton?

The new role for Kate comes as the Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

The duchess will be the first of the royal family to take over duties previously assigned to Prince Harry.

Of course, Prince Harry stepped down from royal life with Meghan Markle in 2020, but his patronage roles are only just being reassigned.

A statement announcing Kate’s new role is said to be released “imminently”, according to the Daily Mail.

Previously, Prince Harry was vice-patron of the Rugby Football Union between 2010 and 2016. He then took over from the Queen as patron until now.

The news of Kate taking over as patron comes shortly after the 2022 Six Nations Championship tournament has begun. Reports say the need for a figurehead was said to be “pressing”.

Rugby is a ‘big thing’ for Kate Middleton

Rugby isn’t unfamiliar to Kate either, as her family have been fans of the sport for many years. In fact, Kate has reportedly been a fan since childhood.

Kate has been an avid sports fan since a young age. The duchess is also already known for her love of tennis and hockey.

Kate’s sister Pippa, 38, wrote in Vanity Fair magazine in 2014: “Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions.

“We’d plan our weekends around the big matches, a quick bite to eat at halftime or lunch on our laps, typically a chicken potpie or something equally cozy and English.”

Kate is already patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Croquet Club, the Lawn Tennis Association, SportsAid and the 1851 Trust, which works with young people.

