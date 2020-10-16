Prince William and Harry’s ‘rift became deeper after showdown over Meghan Markle’

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly had a ‘showdown’ regarding Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover.

The former Suits actress, guest edited British Vogue for the September 2019 issue.

The issue was called Forces For Change.

Originally, Meghan was to simply appear on the cover.

Past issues have made cover stars of Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s alleged feud is explored in Robert Lacey’s book (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened between Prince William and Prince Harry?

But Meghan requested to editor Edward Enninful to guest edit the issue instead.

The result featured 15 inspiring women selected by Meghan.

Meghan went on to interview each and help orchestrate their photoshoots.

And according to royal expert Robert Lacey, Prince William had some questions about it.

However, in Robert’s book Battle of Brothers, he claims that William’s questions infuriated Harry.

Robert claims that Harry became incensed whenever William questioned Meghan’s actions (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Harry and William allegedly fall out?

And to the extent that they had a ‘showdown’.

Robert writes: “William had been worried for some time that Harry was growing away from him, and this was confirmed when he tried to discuss the issues raised in ‘Forces for CHANGE’, with his brother.

“There was another classic Harry explosion, followed by a further, even deeper rift.

“As with the brothers’ arguments of 2016/17 over William’s attempts to make Harry ‘go slow’, the details of the showdown over Meghan’s ‘Forces for CHANGE’ are not known.”

Meghan guest edited the prestigious September issue of Vogue in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Robert Lacey said about the ‘feud’?

Although the details of the argument remain unclear, Robert notes that Harry and Meghan proceeded to pull out of travel plans with William and Kate last minute.

In fact, they were all scheduled to visit Balmoral, Scotland that summer.

But then reports emerged stating that Harry and Meghan felt baby Archie was too young to travel.

However, they were spotted travelling to Ibiza and France that same summer with baby Archie.

Elsewhere in Robert’s book he claims that Meghan was unfairly treated by the royal family.

He says that the British royals have long pondered on how to treat the ‘spare’ to the heir.

And that they are even more perplexed as to how to handle the ‘spare’s’ chosen wife.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Robert said: “It happened with Princess Margaret. It happened with Prince Andrew. It’s the classic heir and the spare thing.

“They just don’t know what to do with the spare. And they certainly didn’t know what to do with the spare’s wife.”

*ED has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

