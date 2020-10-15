Piers Morgan has criticised The Queen and Prince William for not wearing face masks during a royal engagement today.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Cambridge visited the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on Thursday to officially open its new Energetics Analysis Centre.

However, they’ve faced some criticism for not wearing face masks.

The Palace insisted the decision was made after The Queen’s medical team was consulted.

Meanwhile, everyone the royals met tested negative for coronavirus.

What did Piers Morgan say about The Queen and William?

The Good Morning Britain host wrote on Twitter: “Why no masks or social distancing?

“Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family as the virus rages & the country heads into another lockdown.”

Piers’ followers were divided.

One person said: “All attending returned negative tests so shhhh.”

Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family.

Another added: “Apparently there’s a test available that gives results in hours, so Her Majesty & all people whom will come in to contact with her were tested hence no need for masks.”

However, one wrote: “Irresponsible to say the least.”

The Queen and William’s engagement

This is the first engagement The Queen has met members of the public away from Windsor Castle after she moved there due to the pandemic.

William and The Queen had a private tour of the Energetics Enclosure to see displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence.

They also met with scientists who have provided support to the country’s coronavirus response.

The Queen stunned in a light pink Stewart Parvin cashmere coat and floral silk dress.

She paired the look with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Following criticism about the pair not wearing masks, a palace source addressed the decision.

They told the Mirror Online: “Specific advice on this visit has been sought from the Medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with Dstl.

“Dstl staff have also been involved in the UK’s response to Covid-19 so are well versed in the necessary precautions.”

