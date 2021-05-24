Prince William has been accused of “flirting” during a solo royal engagement over the weekend.

The Duke of Cambridge is currently on a royal tour of Scotland, with wife Kate Middleton joining him today (May 24).

However, the cheeky prince was reprimanded when he enjoyed an ice cream and a chat with a certain care home resident.

Prince William is up in Scotland, with wife Kate joining him today (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William flirting – what happened?

William visited Queens Bay Lodge and enjoyed ice cream and a chat with Betty.

The care home she lives in is operated by CrossReach, which supports over 10,000 people in Scotland living in challenging situations.

And the young prince most certainly had a twinkle in his eye as he chatted to Betty.

Could you stop flirting with my residents?

Off camera, one of the care home staff members tells William: “Could you stop flirting with my residents?”

The prince replies: “Sorry, I’m trying not to.”

He added: “I’m not sure who’s flirting more!”

What are William and Kate doing in Scotland?

The tour was planned as part of William’s role as the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He’ll be in Scotland till May 27, with Kate joining him for part of the tour.

Of course, Scotland holds special memories for the couple as it’s where they met.

And the pair will be heading back to St Andrews, where they met 20 years ago, as part of the tour.

As part of the trip down memory lane, the couple will also speak to students about the impact COVID-19 has had on their education.

How did royal fans react to William’s flirting?

Royal fans praised William’s down-to-earth nature and said that his mother, Princess Diana, would be “proud”.

One said: “I don’t think William gets enough credit for being warm and caring as she was.

“The older he gets the more expressive he is with caring and kindness but I think it’s always been three albeit a bit formal.

“Having a great marriage and kids has really brought out his softer side.”

Another added: “And he has his mum’s smile.”

