Prince Charles is apparently desperate to reconcile with his son Harry despite his recent outbursts.

The prince has had a few digs at the royal family following his and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In one podcast he said he wanted to break the “cycle of pain” passed down from Charles to him with his own children. And speaking in his AppleTV+ series The Me You Can’t See, he said the royal family exercised “total neglect” toward both his and Meghan’s mental health.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Charles is keen to patch things up with his youngest son.

Charles is a ‘dedicated father’

The publication quoted a friend as saying: “Charles is such a gentle man and a dedicated father first and foremost.

“He’ll be feeling wretched. He wants to seek a reconciliation. He is not vindictive at all.”

The source said some of the comments Harry has made have “been seen as very callous within the family” but that Charles will want to “engage”.

“I don’t think the prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said,” the insider insisted.

Prince Harry appears to blame Charles

Harry has blasted his family several times of late.

In The Me You Can’t See, he claims Prince Charles did not effectively help him or his brother William grieve the loss of their mother Diana after she died in a car crash in 1997.

And he said on the Armchair Expert podcast: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

“But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on,” he said.

Harry also compared his life to 1998 film The Truman Show, which stars Jim Carrey as a man who is constantly being watched as the unwitting star of a reality show.

