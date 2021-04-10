Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for the funeral of Prince Philip, but will wife Meghan Markle attend with him?

Prince Philip passed away on Friday (April 9) and the monarch announced the sad news in a statement to the world.

Plans for Philip’s funeral are already in the works, and it’s expected to take place next Saturday (April 17).

However, much is up in the air due to current COVID guidelines.

Will Meghan Markle attend the funeral of Prince Phillip?

There has also been much speculation surrounding Prince Harry’s attendance.

It’s still unclear as to whether he will be joined by his wife Meghan Markle.

With the couple’s relationship with their family strained, some have speculated Meghan may remain at home with son Archie.

The former actress is also heavily pregnant, which will likely factor into the couple’s decision.

One royal expert said she would consult a doctor before deciding whether or not to travel.

Another, royal biographer Angela Levin, said: “I don’t expect Meghan to [travel].”

Meghan has faced some backlash following Prince Philip’s death.

Some royal commentators on Fox News suggested her interview with Oprah had been tough for Philip to endure.

When will Prince Harry return to the UK?

It’s currently expected that Harry will make the journey back to the UK next week.

As a result, he will face some challenges.

It would be his first return to the UK since his interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Under government regulations, anyone travelling to England must quarantine for 10 days.

Visitors must also get two coronavirus tests after they arrive in England.

However, given the circumstance, it’s thought Harry may be exempt from such guidelines.

A source close to the family to the Daily Mail on Friday: “Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family.

“He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.

“Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”

