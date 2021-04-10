Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have paid tribute to their father Prince Philip following his death.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Now, Philip and the Queen‘s children have paid tribute to their late father.

Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99 (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

What did Charles say about Prince Philip?

Philip’s oldest son Charles told the BBC in a pre-recorded interview: “His energy was astonishing in supporting my mama [the Queen] – and doing it for such a long time, and, in some extraordinary way, being able to go on doing it for so long.

“What he has done has amounted to an astonishing achievement, I think.”

Charles paid tribute to his father (Credit: BBC)

What did Princess Anne say in her tribute?

Meanwhile, Anne, 70, reflected on her relationship with her father in a pre-recorded interview with ITV.

The Princess Royal said: “Without him life will be completely different.

“But from society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact…

“But above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

Princess Anne said “life will be completely different” without her father Prince Philip (Credit: ITV)

Anne also spoke about Philip’s nomadic lifestyle when he was growing up in Greece.

She said: “He had a nomadic lifestyle – which must have been really quite difficult because he was that much younger than his sisters.

“The father figure was very intermittent then went and his mother struggled at that stage, so he had friends elsewhere who took him in during the holidays.

“He was virtually a refugee as this stage because he had nowhere else to go literally. And that probably why Gordonstoun had such an impact.”

In addition, Edward also spoke about the loving relationship his father and mother shared.

Edward reflected on his father’s relationship with his mother, the Queen (Credit: ITV)

What did Prince Edward say about his father?

The Earl of Wessex told ITV: “My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas.

“To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”

