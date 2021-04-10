The bond shared by the Queen and Prince Philip was so strong she stayed by his side until the very end.

The monarch shared the news of her “beloved” husband’s passing yesterday (April 9).

And new reports claim Elizabeth was by her husband’s bedside as he died.

The Queen was by her husband’s side as he passed away (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen and Prince Philip: An unbreakable bond

The royals enjoyed 73 happy years of marriage, having tied the knot in a televised ceremony back in November 1947.

So it appears only right that they were together till the very end.

It’s claimed that The Queen was by Philip‘s bedside as he passed away in his private apartment at Windsor Castle.

Although palace officials wouldn’t go into “any specifics” it’s understood his condition worsened overnight on Thursday.

There is no way he would have wanted to die in hospital.

Insiders are said to have warned that he was “gravely ill”.

However, the monarch quickly dismissed any suggestions of taking the Duke of Edinburgh back into hospital.

Instead, she stayed by his side as he passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning.

It’s thought Prince Philip wanted to die at home in his own bed (Credit: Splash News)

Philip died suddenly and unexpectedly

He is thought to have died suddenly and unexpectedly.

However, The Telegraph said that Philip wanted to die “in his own bed on his own terms”.

A source added: “He spent most of the four weeks he was in hospital trying to get home.

“They operated on his heart in a bid to give him a little longer, maybe with the 100th birthday in mind. But he didn’t really care about that.

“There is no way he would have wanted to die in hospital.”

Prince Charles visited his mother before news of his father’s death was made public (Credit: Splash News/stock picture)

Prince Charles visits The Queen

Last night, new pictures emerged of Prince Charles visiting his bereaved mother at Windsor Castle.

He was seen leaving the castle after driving from his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire to Windsor.

It’s thought he was by his mother’s side before the official announcement of the duke’s death.

A source close to the Prince of Wales said he was “comforted” by the fact he and his father had been in touch more regularly than ever in recent weeks and months.

They added that they “had said all the things that needed to be said”.

