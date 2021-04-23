Prince Philip ‘played crucial role in helping coach William as future King’

Prince Philip apparently had a crucial role in helping coach Prince William as a future King.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, shared a close bond with his grandchildren.

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, William and Prince Harry inherited “elements of the serious and fun” from their grandfather.

Philip apparently played a role in coaching William as a future King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip’s ‘role in coaching’ William

Meanwhile, historian and author of biography Battle of Brothers Robert Lacey told PEOPLE: “Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King.

“It was Philip’s idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother.

“When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn’t feel that the constitutional side of the Queen’s job was something he wanted to interfere in.”

Penny Junor said Harry “got his sense of duty and active service from his grandfather” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Ms Junor said that Harry “very much got his sense of duty and active service from his grandfather”.

Both Harry and William attended Philip’s funeral last weekend.

The Duke of Sussex flew over from California and quarantined before the day.

Reports claim Harry, William and their father Prince Charles had talks following the service.

Rumours of a rift have surrounded the brothers for years however, it seems things have become more strained between Harry and his family following his Oprah interview claims.

Charles reportedly had talks with his sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry is due to return to the UK in July for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

Here he is expected to reunite with William.

However, royal expert Russell Myers said Harry’s visit may be uncertain if his pregnant wife Meghan Markle gives birth around June time.

He said on Lorraine this week: “Watch this space because if Meghan does have her baby around June time, will he come over? I’m not too sure. You never know.”

