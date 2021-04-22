In latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert has cast doubt on the Duke’s return to the UK in July.

Harry’s pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly due to give birth to the couple’s second child around June time.

However, the Duke of Sussex is due to visit the UK in July for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue outside Kensington Palace.

The statue is being put up to honour what would have been the late Princess’ 60th birthday.

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Royal expert Russell Myers appeared on Lorraine today (April 22) and cast doubt on Harry’s return to the UK.

He said: “[Harry] is still planning on coming over on July 1st for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

“Watch this space because if Meghan does have her baby around June time, will he come over? I’m not too sure. You never know.

“There’s probably some mate who’s got a private jet he can just go on.”

Harry recently returned to California after visiting the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

He reunited with his family at the service, but returned to Meghan and son Archie days after.

However, reports claim Harry did have talks with father Prince Charles and brother Prince William following the funeral.

Rumours of a rift have surrounded the brothers for years.

However, it seems things became more strained after Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview in which they made claims about the royals.

In addition, it’s claimed Harry also met privately with his grandmother the Queen “at least twice” during his UK visit.

According to reports, Meghan and William’s wife Kate Middleton hope the rift between the brothers can be healed.

An insider said Meghan and Kate have both “played peacemaker” at the start of the tension.

The source told New! magazine: “Kate has been instrumental in playing peacemaker with them and, as Harry landed in the UK, was keen for them to speak and meet beforehand.

Will Harry and William heal their alleged rift?

“She’s always had a close bond with Harry and would love a resolution. Meghan wants the feud to be healed too. Especially with another baby on the way.”

“They both want what’s best for the families and both tried to play peacemaker at the start of the tension.”

