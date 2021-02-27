In latest Prince Philip news, the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly requested Prince Charles to visit hospital.

Last weekend, Charles visited his father at King Edward VII Hospital after the 99-year-old was admitted as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed Philip is “responding to treatment” for an infection.

In addition, a royal expert has claimed Philip wanted his son the Prince of Wales to visit to discuss the future of the Royal Family.

Prince Charles visited dad Philip in hospital last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip news: Reason behind Charles’ visit

The Queen’s former press officer Dickie Arbiter explained why Charles visited.

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Duke spends 10th day in hospital

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s weekly The Royal Beat programme, Mr Arbiter claimed Philip will have been looking to the future when he is no longer around.

Prince Philip remains in hospital as he’s treated for an infection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited.

“To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

“But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, ‘one day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'”

Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16.

He’s spending his second weekend there as he continues to receive treatment for the infection.

The Queen reportedly remains at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is the Queen dealing with Philip being in hospital?

It’s believed his wife the Queen is residing at Windsor Castle.

According to reports, Her Majesty is “leaning on loved ones” as Philip remains in hospital.

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Queen ‘leaning on loved ones’ as husband remains in hospital

A source told US Weekly: “Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in.

“Prince Charles, in particular, is making a real effort to step up. Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength.”

Meanwhile, Philip and the Queen’s son Prince Edward previously said the Duke is “looking forward” to getting out of hospital.

He told Sky News: “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed.

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.