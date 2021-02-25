In latest Prince Philip news, he’ll spend his 10th day in hospital where he’s “responding to treatment”.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday (February 16) as a “precautionary measure”, Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Earlier this week, the palace provided an update saying Philip is “comfortable and responding to treatment” after contracting an infection.

Prince Philip spends his 10th day in hospital (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Latest on Prince Philip as he spends 10th day in hospital

A statement on Tuesday read: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

“He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Philip’s son Prince Edward said his father looks forward to getting out.

Prince Edward said Philip is “looking forward to getting out” (Credit: Sky News)

What did Prince Edward say?

Speaking to Sky, the Earl of Wessex said: “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed.

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

“So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Philip’s grandson Prince William said he was doing “okay” in hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge visited a vaccination centre in King’s Lynn and said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” whilst giving a wink.

Philip has contracted an infection but is “responding to treatment” (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Last weekend, Philip’s son Prince Charles visited him sparking some concern among fans.

The hospital said that visitors would only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

He apparently spent 30 minutes with his 99-year-old father.

Charles then travelled back to Highgrove House, which is 100 miles away from the hospital.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and Philip have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Her Majesty and the Duke have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

