In the latest news about Prince Philip, Prince Charles has spoken for the first time since he visited his sick father in hospital.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales delivered a heartfelt video in praise of the Royal Mail in his first appearance since his emotional visit.

Philip, 99, has been in hospital since last Tuesday (February 16).

We'd like to say a huge thank you to HRH The Prince of Wales for taking the time to record such an incredibly heartfelt video; recognising the hard work and dedication of everyone here at Royal Mail. @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/glKL6xZ2yd — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) February 23, 2021

Why did Charles say in the lastest news about Prince Philip?

Charles’ lengthy statement was shared on the official Clarence House Twitter account.

The heir said: “While we are still in the grip of this dreadful pandemic…

“…I want to express once again, my profound appreciation to you all for continuing to work so incredibly hard in every corner of this land.”

He continued: “The truth is that the Royal Mail remains an incredibly important lifeline to us all, especially to the vulnerable, the lonely, and those who have to self-isolate.

Charles then went on to praise the Royal Mail’s role in the fightback against COVID.

Prince Charles thanked Royal Mail workers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So many unsung heroes”

“There are so many unsung heroes and heroines working for the role of delivering COVID tests to home addresses and safely collecting the completed kids from a network of 35,000 priority postboxes, seven days a week,” he continued.

The service you provide makes such a difference to so many people.

“For what it is worth, I can only offer you my greatest possible thanks once again for what every single one of you continues to do day in and day out during these long days of lockdown.

“The service you provide makes such a difference to so many people, and we would truly be lost without you.”

Charles made the 200-mile roundtrip to Philip at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke will remain in hospital

Charles’ appearance comes after news that the Duke Of Edinburgh will spend another ‘several more days’ in hospital.

The Royal Family confirmed today (Tuesday February 23) that he is suffering from an infection.

However, a statement said that the Duke is “comfortable and responding to treatment.”

Prince Charles made a 200-mile round trip to see his father at the weekend.