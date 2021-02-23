Prince Charles made his first public appearance since visiting his father Prince Philip in hospital at the weekend
Royals

Prince Charles makes first public appearance after visiting his father in hospital

Prince Charles thanked the Royal Mail

By Paul Hirons

In the latest news about Prince Philip, Prince Charles has spoken for the first time since he visited his sick father in hospital.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales delivered a heartfelt video in praise of the Royal Mail in his first appearance since his emotional visit.

Philip, 99, has been in hospital since last Tuesday (February 16).

Why did Charles say in the lastest news about Prince Philip?

Charles’ lengthy statement was shared on the official Clarence House Twitter account.

The heir said: “While we are still in the grip of this dreadful pandemic…

“…I want to express once again, my profound appreciation to you all for continuing to work so incredibly hard in every corner of this land.”

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Royal expert explains reason behind Prince Charles’ visit

He continued: “The truth is that the Royal Mail remains an incredibly important lifeline to us all, especially to the vulnerable, the lonely, and those who have to self-isolate.

Charles then went on to praise the Royal Mail’s role in the fightback against COVID.

Prince Charles thanked Royal Mail workers after visiting Prince Philip
Prince Charles thanked Royal Mail workers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So many unsung heroes”

“There are so many unsung heroes and heroines working for the role of delivering COVID tests to home addresses and safely collecting the completed kids from a network of 35,000 priority postboxes, seven days a week,” he continued.

The service you provide makes such a difference to so many people.

“For what it is worth, I can only offer you my greatest possible thanks once again for what every single one of you continues to do day in and day out during these long days of lockdown.

“The service you provide makes such a difference to so many people, and we would truly be lost without you.”

Charles made the 200-mile roundtrip to Philip at the weekend
Charles made the 200-mile roundtrip to Philip at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke will remain in hospital

Charles’ appearance comes after news that the Duke Of Edinburgh will spend another ‘several more days’ in hospital.

The Royal Family confirmed today (Tuesday February 23) that he is suffering from an infection.

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ critics as he visits ‘seriously ill’ father in hospital

However, a statement said that the Duke is “comfortable and responding to treatment.”

Prince Charles made a 200-mile round trip to see his father at the weekend.

