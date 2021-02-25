Prince Philip remains in hospital and the Queen is “leaning on loved ones for support,” latest reports have claimed.

The 94-year-old monarch is currently residing at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last week.

The Queen ‘leaning on’ the royal family

Now, it is reported the Queen is using her closed family members for support.

A source told US Weekly: “It’s a lot to take on. But as usual, Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity.

“Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in.

“Prince Charles, in particular, is making a real effort to step up. Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength.”

Meanwhile, the Queen is yet to visit her husband in hospital.

The hospital where Philip is resting is around 25 miles from Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity.

The journey could take around an hour if the Queen was to visit her husband.

So far, Prince Charles is the only member of the royal family to visit the Duke.

What’s the latest Prince Philip news?

The Duke of Edinburgh is currently spending his 10th day in hospital.

It comes days after the Palace confirmed Philip was “responding” to treatment.

A statement from the Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.”

They added: “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Furthermore, Prince Edward previously gave an update on his father’s condition.

Speaking to Sky, the Earl of Wessex said: “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed.

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Philip’s grandson Prince William reassured the public he was “okay”.

