In latest Prince Philip news about his health, the Duke has left hospital today.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure” and the Palace later confirmed he had an infection.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip spent a month in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is Prince Philip and his health?

On Tuesday, the Duke left the hospital and walked to a car at the rear of the hospital and was driven away.

It came after reports of an increased police presence outside the hospital.

Police had blocked access for vehicles to the hospital in London.

Philip admitted to hospital on February 16 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, four officers arrived on motorcycles to join others at the entrance.

Earlier this month, Philip moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital to undergo the heart procedure.

Meanwhile, he later moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital to rest.

On March 5, the Palace said: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, he has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle during Philip’s hospital stay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days.”

Last month, Philip and the Queen’s son Prince Charles visited his father in hospital.

The hospital said that visitors can only visit in “exceptional circumstances,” leaving many royal fans worried.

According to expert Duncan Larcombe, Charles visited Philip “on behalf of the rest of the family”.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “Prince Charles visited his father on behalf of the rest of the family.

“Although the Duke of Edinburgh is not in a critical condition he is elderly and everyone is concerned.”

Her Majesty, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle during Philip’s hospital stint.

