In latest Prince Philip news, the Duke has moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh left St Bartholomew’s Hospital after a successful heart procedure.

However, Philip, 99, will still remain in hospital for “a number of days”.

Prince Philip latest

A statement read: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, he has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“He is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days.”

Earlier this week, the Palace confirmed Philip had undergone a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

A statement read: “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Philip’s daughter-in-law Camilla gave an update on his health.

She visited a vaccination centre in Croydon and said he was “slightly improving”.

In addition, she added: “We keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip has been in hospital since February 16, when he was admitted as a “precautionary measure”.

How is Philip?

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the Duke had an infection and was “responding to treatment”.

Last week, Philip moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital to receive further treatment and “observation” for a pre-existing heart condition.

Last month, Prince William and Prince Edward each gave an update on Philip’s health.

Meanwhile, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle and continued with her royal duties.

The Royal Family social media pages shared a video of the Queen speaking with the Governor of South Australia, Hieu Van Le.

Fans praised Her Majesty, 94, for getting on with duties despite Philip’s condition.

One wrote on Instagram: “Sending prayers for Prince Phillip. Can’t believe she’s still working. Such dedication to service.”

