The funeral of Prince Philip is a “sad day” for Meghan Markle, her pal has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex didn’t attend the funeral because she was reportedly advised by her doctor against travelling to the UK since she’s pregnant with her second child.

However, it seems Meghan still honoured the Duke of Edinburgh as the royal family said farewell to him on Saturday.

Prince Philip’s funeral ‘sad day’ for Meghan Markle

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie said Meghan would be grieving as she “has also lost a family member”.

Reporting live on the event from Windsor Castle for American broadcaster ABC, Omid – a close friend of the Sussexes – said: “Although Meghan isn’t here, she is of course supporting Harry….

“Her mind is very much on the situation over here.

“We know that she’s supporting Harry in this very difficult week for him, but she’ll also be sad because this is also the loss of a family member for her.

“She grew very close to the Queen and Prince Philip over the recent years.

“It was probably her strongest relationship within the family and those relations then get smaller this week.

“It’ll be a sad day for her.”

Meanwhile, Meghan sent a hand-written note and a wreath to the funeral.

What did Meghan and Harry include in their tribute?

Meghan and Harry chose Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage.

Eryngium, or Sea Holly, was also selected to represent the Royal Marines.

The couple included other flowers and the Duchess wrote a card to accompany the flowers.

Harry walked in the procession today after flying over from California to attend the funeral.

He joined brother Prince William as well as Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the procession.

William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between them during the walk from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

Following the service, Harry was seen talking with William and Kate Middleton.

Royal fans were thrilled to see the brothers speaking as the pair used to be so close before rumours of a rift started.

One fan said on Twitter: “So good to see Princes William and Harry speaking at the end.”

