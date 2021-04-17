Prince Charles welled up as he bid a final farewell to his father Prince Philip at his funeral.

The Prince of Wales, 72, followed the Duke of Edinburgh‘s coffin in the procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

He was joined by siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as his sons Princes William and Harry.

Charles looked emotional throughout the procession (Credit: ITV)

Prince Charles wells up at Prince Philip’s funeral

Charles had tears in his eyes as he arrived inside St George’s Chapel.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: Fans ‘in tears’ as Duke’s carriage carries his hat and gloves

He then took a seat alongside his wife Camilla as the couple sat opposite the Queen.

Fans were emotional seeing Charles fight back tears.

Charles looked like he was welling up (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Prince Charles in tears I feel for this family so much.”

Another wrote: “Didn’t expect to be moved to tears but the sadness in Prince Charles’ face says everything.”

One added: “Heartbreaking to see Prince Charles fighting back tears.”

A fourth tweeted: “Bless Prince Charles. Fighting to hold back the tears.”

The Queen sat alone during the service (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, fans were also heartbroken to see the Queen having to sit alone during the service.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 30 guests could attend the funeral and they had to sit separately.

Her Majesty, 94, arrived wearing all black and a face mask as she took her seat inside St George’s Chapel.

One person said on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the Queen.”

Another commented: “Seeing The Queen sitting there all alone watching his coffin arrive just broke me.”

Philip died at Windsor Castle last Friday (Credit: Sky News)

Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on April 9.

The Queen was reportedly at her husband’s bedside as he passed away.

Read more: Funeral of Prince Philip: The Queen seen for first time

Philip’s coffin was taken to St George’s Chapel on a specially designed Land Rover today.

He had designed it himself.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.