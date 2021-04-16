At the funeral of Prince Philip tomorrow, the Duke’s four children will walk with his coffin.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last Friday at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

On Saturday, his funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace recently released details.

Charles will walk behind the coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will walk in the procession at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Philip and the Queen’s children Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward will walk alongside his coffin.

They will be joined by Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry in the procession.

Princess Anne will join the procession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon plus Philip’s personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will join.

William and Harry won’t walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession, and will be separated by cousin Peter.

The Queen – accompanied by a lady in waiting – will follow her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley.

Prince Andrew will walk behind the coffin too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the Palace confirmed the Queen will sit alone during the ceremony to follow Covid guidelines.

30 guests will attend the funeral due to Covid regulations.

Edward will be alongside the coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else will attend the funeral?

Also included are Camilla, Kate Middleton, Countess of Wessex, all of the duke’s grandchildren and their respective spouses as well as the Queen’s first cousins, the children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip’s German relatives.

In addition, close friend of the Duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is invited.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

However, there will be no public processions in Windsor.

Prince Philip’s funeral takes place tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

People have been asked to stay at home and watch the funeral on TV rather than gather outside the castle and Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the ceremony will be held inside St George’s Chapel.

