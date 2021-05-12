The funeral of Prince Philip saw the whole nation pay their respects, but the BBC received a number of complaints against The Andrew Marr Show the day after.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9, and his funeral took place on Saturday April 17.

However, the next day during his show, Andrew made a comment about those who thought there was too much coverage on the channel about the Prince’s death.

And that’s what attracted the complaints.

What did Andrew say about the funeral of Prince Philip?

During the traditional newspaper round-up, Andrew said: “I say to anyone who is not interested in yesterday’s funeral, two things.

“First, you’re wrong.

“There’s a lot to reflect on and a lot to learn. And second, avoid the Sunday papers.”

The 61-year-old journalist’s comments came after a record 110,000 people complained to Ofcom about the BBC’s coverage of the Prince’s death.

All BBC channels shelved their schedules and broadcast rolling news and tributes on the day of the Duke’s passing.

How did the BBC respond?

After the complaints were made against Andrew, the BBC responded.

It said on the complaints section of its website: “Andrew Marr’s off the cuff remarks were highlighting the extensive newspaper coverage of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh and the fact this was an important national occasion watched by millions of people.

“His comments were certainly not intended to cause offence but to acknowledge too that some people are not interested in Royal coverage.”

What has the Queen been up to since Philip’s death?

Philip’s 95-year-old widow, the Queen, made her first big public appearance after his death yesterday (Tuesday May 11).

Joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Her Majesty delivered the annual Queen’s speech in the House of Lords.

The speech traditionally sets out the Government’s legislative plans for the year ahead.

But this year’s speech had extra poignancy.

