Prince Charles makes sad reference to father Prince Philip’s death in new message

Prince Charles touched on the death of father Prince Philip in a new message to mark the end of Ramadan.

The Prince of Wales, 72, opened up about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s had on families.

Charles said “so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table” in the speech.

Charles referenced the loss of his father in the message (Credit: YouTube/Naz Legacy)

What did Prince Charles say in the message?

The Prince said: “The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community.

“This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers.

“I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles made his comments whilst speaking during a virtual Iftar – the communal breaking of the fast.

It was organised by the Naz Legacy Foundation.

Prince Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on April 9.

His funeral took place at St George’s Chapel the following week on April 17.

Due to the pandemic, only 30 guests could attend the service and had to sit separately.

Prince Charles with wife Camilla at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Charles looked visibly tearful at the funeral as he joined Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as his sons Princes William and Harry in the procession.

What did Charles say about Prince Philip following his death?

Meanwhile, before the funeral, Charles paid tribute to his late father outside his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

He told reporters: “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

Charles paid tribute to his father last month (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

“He was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he’d be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow.”

The Prince added: “And my dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction…

“…and the touching things that are being said about him.”

