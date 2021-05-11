The Queen has made her first big public duty today following the death of her husband Prince Philip to give the Queen’s Speech.

Her Majesty, 95, attended the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (May 11), and was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles has joined the monarch for the last three state openings after Philip stepped down from public duties in 2017.

The Queen walked alongside Charles (Credit: BBC News)

The Queen attends first big duty since Prince Philip’s death

Her Majesty travelled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster today.

She marked the beginning of the parliamentary session by delivering the Queen’s Speech, which sets out the Government’s legislative plans.

The monarch gave her speech from the Sovereign’s Throne.

Camilla and Charles joined the Queen at the state opening (Credit: BBC News)

MPs and members of the House of Lords attended, however, the event has been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks were worn and everyone present had to take a Covid test beforehand to ensure a negative result.

Since Philip’s death and funeral last month, the Queen has continued royal duties via Zoom.

However, the State Opening of Parliament marks her first public duty in person following his passing.

Last week, Her Majesty spoke to lifesavers and researchers from the Royal Life Saving Society via video call.

Her Majesty conducted duties via video call last week (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family)

The Queen continues duties

The Queen opened up about achieving a Life Saving Award in 1941, when she was 14.

Fans were thrilled to see the monarch smile and laugh during the call as she discussed her age.

When she was told it was 80 years ago that she bagged the award, the Queen chuckled as she said: “Terrible!”

She then found out that she was the first holder of the award.

Prince Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The monarch replied: “I didn’t realise I was the first. I just did it and had to work very hard for it.

“But it was a great achievement and I was very proud to have the badge on the front of my swimming suit.”

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9.

His funeral took place on April 17 at St George’s Chapel, and due to COVID-19 rules, the Queen had to sit alone during the service.

