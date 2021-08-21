The death of Prince Philip was heavily covered by the BBC, which left some viewers complaining.

Indeed, 109,741 people complained to the BBC over its coverage of Prince Philip’s death.

Many complained after the BBC changed its TV schedules for specials about the duke’s life.

Now, the BBC Director-general says he shall look into ‘lessons learned’ following the record number of complaints.

Tim Davie said during a BBC board meeting on April 22 that “viewing on the night of the announcement was lower than expected”.

Did the BBC go overboard with their coverage of Prince Philip’s death? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip death on BBC

Minutes taken from the meeting continued with: “The audience for the funeral coverage was very strong delivering a peak of over 13 million viewers, while viewing on the night of the announcement was lower than expected at 2.6 million across BBC One and BBC Two.

“The decision to simulcast coverage across BBC One and BBC Two had resulted in a record number of complaints.

“The executive were looking at lessons to be learned.”

Indeed, it became the largest amount of complaints ever published in the UK about television programming.

Prince Philip died on April 9 aged 99 (Credit: SplashNews)

Following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death on April 9 of this year, BBC News 24 also altered their schedule to revolve around Prince Philip coverage.

As did various BBC radio channels, including BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

And subsequently various television shows became cancelled from their usual slots on BBC One and BBC Two.

This included the final of MasterChef being postponed and that night’s episode of EastEnders was also delayed.

Prince Philip at his final public appearance last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy’

Meanwhile, back in April, the BBC issued a formal response to the public’s thousands of complaints.

A statement read: “We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given…

“…and impact this had on the billed TV and Radio schedules.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration…

“…and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster, during moments of national significance.

“We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”

