Princess Beatrice hints at baby due date as she prepares to welcome first child

Princess Beatrice has hinted at her due date as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 33-year-old royal, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, first announced her baby joy back in May.

And it appears the new addition could be here pretty soon.

Princess Beatrice is currently expecting her first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Royal fans confused as NONE of the royal family wish Princess Beatrice happy birthday

What did Princess Beatrice say?

Beatrice, who is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, was speaking to Giovanna Fletcher for an interview with Hello! Magazine at the time.

During the chat, the royal went on to discuss her battle with dyslexia over the years.

She also hinted at her upcoming due date as she spoke about husband Edoardo.

We’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time

She said: “My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their baby news in May.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

Beatrice announced her baby news in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Pregnant Princess Beatrice shows off baby bump at Wimbledon

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Following the announcement, the royal also hinted at her unborn baby’s gender.

It came after Beatrice left a London shop with a pink fluffy rabbit stuff toy – a colour often associated with girls.

Beatrice celebrates her 33rd birthday

Baby talk aside, Beatrice recently celebrated her 33rd birthday.

Marking the special occasion, Edoardo shared a loving tribute to his wife alongside a snap of them together.

He captioned the post: “Happy birthday my love. I love you with all my heart.”

Meanwhile, sister Eugenie wrote: “Happy Birthday to my big sissy… BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true… and you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.