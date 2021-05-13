Prince Philip is being commemorated by Royal Mail with a new set of stamps.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 aged 99, will now be seen in stamp form as the company releases a strip of four new stamps.

What is the latest news on Prince Philip and the commemorative stamps?

On Royal Mail’s official Instagram feed, the company shared the stamps with followers and Royal fans.

The four stamps show the Duke in various stages of his life, all in black and white.

Royal Mail’s first design – a second-class stamp – shows Philip as a young man, photographed by Baron.

Next, a snap of the Duke attending the passing out parade of Prince Andrew at Dartmouth Naval College, Devon is featured.

And a third stamp – costing £1.70 – shows the late Prince smiling at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Finally, a £2.55 stamp shows a portrait of the Prince in his later years by the famous photographer Terry O’Neill.

Accompanying the images, Royal Mail subsequently said: “We’re proud to present a commemorative collection of stamps and collectibles honouring the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

The commemorative stamps will be available next month (Credit: Royal Mail)

When can fans buy the stamps and how much are they?

The stamps can be bought individually, or as a commemorative strip.

Available on June 24, fans can also pre-order online.

Furthermore, the miniature sheet costs £5.76 and a presentation pack will cost £6.65.

The Prince Philip range also includes postcards, first-day covers, envelopes and press sheets.

Could the Duke and Duchess pay tribute to Philip? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another tribute to Philip in the pipeline?

The Royal Mail might not be the only ones paying tribute to the late Duke.

Bookies are predicting that Philip’s grandson, Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, will name their new baby daughter Philippa.

The couple are expecting their second child – a daughter – this summer.

Ladbrokes say that odds on the Harry and Meghan calling their daughter Philippa have been slashed in recent weeks.

A spokesperson says: “Royal fans are increasingly hopeful that Harry and Meghan will name their daughter Philippa.

“And we’ve been forced to cut the odds accordingly as it’s the only name punters are backing right now.”